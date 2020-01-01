Our overlay makes sharing a breeze. Instantly save, copy or drag & drop screenshots or screen recordings to other apps. Whatever your workflow looks like, it's going to fit.
In a matter of seconds highlight important parts of your screenshot with our annotation tool. Loved by our users, it beats any other annotation app.
Upload your screenshot to our blazing-fast Cloud and instantly get a shareable link.
Need to capture something that doesn't fit on your screen? Maybe you want to save a chat history or a larger chunk of code? We got you covered!
It’s all about making things easier. In a few clicks, record your screen and save it as a video or an optimized GIF file.
Keep a reference of anything you need always visible. It will float above all windows.
Take a screenshot or record your screen without icons on your Desktop. You can even hide them permanently so they don't distract you.
Take a screenshot after a specified delay to capture the perfect moment.
You can automatically scale down Retina screenshots to standard resolution.
Never waste time on trying to perfectly align your screenshots again.
Set a specific photo or a plain color as a wallpaper for screenshots and screen recordings.
You can adjust lots of settings and tailor CleanShot exactly to your needs.
A completely native app gives you the performance you expect.
Our users love CleanShot. Here's what they are saying.
We back every sale with a 30-day money back guarantee. If you're somehow not happy with your purchase, just let us know.