Chris Messina,

Hashtag inventor CleanShot X has quickly become one of my most used 'invisible' apps that just fits into my workflow. Whether I'm pointing out some sweet new app feature to a friend, sharing my a screenshot to social media, or capturing a GIF to report a bug, I'm using CleanShot in each of those cases!

Jordan Borth,

UI design at Quill The option to hide desktop icons and add margins to screenshots is super nice. The annotation tools are intuitive and being able to drag from the toolbar is super handy. I also love that there are tons of customization options!

Shawn Roos,

Product at Over CleanShot is one of those few apps that is so good it becomes invisible, an extension of your work. It’s one of the first apps I install on any machine and easily one of my most used apps daily.

Eric Lima,

Founder of MakerNews It's by far the best app I've come across to get those clean screenshots and recordings you always see and want. Do yourself and your time a favor and get CleanShot.