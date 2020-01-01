Menu

Capture your Mac’s screen like a pro.

30-Day Money-Back Guarantee
CleanShot is a super powerful replacement for the macOS tool. It works exactly how I need it to.
Daniel Zarick, Arrows.to
It feels like 6 apps in one.
CleanShot X provides over 50 changes making it the ultimate screen capturing tool.
Upgrade license
What's new?

Quick Access

Our overlay makes sharing a breeze. Instantly save, copy or drag & drop screenshots or screen recordings to other apps. Whatever your workflow looks like, it's going to fit.

Watch the video
The essential swiss army knife for screenshots, markups, and GIFs. Every Mac owner needs this.
Tyler Tringas, Founder at Earnest Capital

Annotate

In a matter of seconds highlight important parts of your screenshot with our annotation tool. Loved by our users, it beats any other annotation app.

Free Cloud account included

CleanShot Cloud

Upload your screenshot to our blazing-fast Cloud and instantly get a shareable link.

Upload & get a link in a single click
Free screenshots expire after 30 days
Pro version with advanced features Soon

Scrolling capture

Need to capture something that doesn't fit on your screen? Maybe you want to save a chat history or a larger chunk of code? We got you covered!

Capture any scrollable content
Works in every app

Screen recording

It’s all about making things easier. In a few clicks, record your screen and save it as a video or an optimized GIF file.

Automatically hide notifications
Capture single window
Built-in trimming tool

Pin screenshots

Keep a reference of anything you need always visible. It will float above all windows.

Adjust size & opacity
Always on top

Hide icons

Take a screenshot or record your screen without icons on your Desktop. You can even hide them permanently so they don't distract you.

Hide clutter on your Desktop
Perfect for screen sharing

Self-timer

Take a screenshot after a specified delay to capture the perfect moment.

Scale down Retina

You can automatically scale down Retina screenshots to standard resolution.

Crosshair mode

Never waste time on trying to perfectly align your screenshots again.

Custom wallpaper

Set a specific photo or a plain color as a wallpaper for screenshots and screen recordings.

Tweak your workflow

You can adjust lots of settings and tailor CleanShot exactly to your needs.

Made for Mac

A completely native app gives you the performance you expect.

Feedback

Our users love CleanShot. Here's what they are saying.

Previous testimonialNext testimonial
Chris Messina,
Hashtag inventor
CleanShot X has quickly become one of my most used 'invisible' apps that just fits into my workflow. Whether I'm pointing out some sweet new app feature to a friend, sharing my a screenshot to social media, or capturing a GIF to report a bug, I'm using CleanShot in each of those cases!
Jordan Borth,
UI design at Quill
The option to hide desktop icons and add margins to screenshots is super nice. The annotation tools are intuitive and being able to drag from the toolbar is super handy. I also love that there are tons of customization options!
Shawn Roos,
Product at Over
CleanShot is one of those few apps that is so good it becomes invisible, an extension of your work. It’s one of the first apps I install on any machine and easily one of my most used apps daily.
Eric Lima,
Founder of MakerNews
It's by far the best app I've come across to get those clean screenshots and recordings you always see and want. Do yourself and your time a favor and get CleanShot.
Jonno Riekwel,
UI Designer
This is a great little app that packs a punch. Hiding all the desktop icons, and replacing my wallpaper when taking screenshots are the killer features for me.
Previous testimonialNext testimonial
Get CleanShot X

Don't hesitate, we have a 30-day money-back guarantee.

One-time purchase
Cloud account included
Close
30-Day Money-Back Guarantee

We back every sale with a 30-day money back guarantee. If you're somehow not happy with your purchase, just let us know.

Close
New Features
  • CleanShot Cloud - capture a screenshot and instantly get a sharable link
  • Pin screenshots - keep your screenshot above all windows
  • Scrolling Capture - capture scrollable content
  • Crop tool
  • Drawing tool
  • Highlighter tool
  • Filled rectangle tool
  • Counter tool
  • File size info on video overlay
  • Sound info on the overlay
  • Context menu on the overlay
  • Self-Timer
  • Renaming screenshots
  • Renaming file after capture
  • Capture mouse cursor on screenshots
  • Open screenshots from clipboard in Annotate
  • Add border to screenshots
  • New recording UI
  • Single window recording
  • Display recording time in the menu bar
  • Built-in video trimming tool
  • Highlight mouse clicks in a video
  • Hide system notifications while recording a video
Enhancements
  • UI & UX improvements
  • Improved Undo/Redo in Annotate
  • Faster Annotate open time
  • Arrow direction preference
  • Better handling of long screenshots in Annotate
  • Pixelate tool intensity preference
  • Copy image directly from Annotate
  • Improved text rendering in Annotate
  • Improved saving edited files
  • More keyboard shortcuts
  • Better Quick Look behavior
  • Bigger Quick Access Overlay size
  • Hide CleanShot icon from the menu bar
  • Direct shortcut to window screenshot
  • Option to have Annotate window always on top
  • Improved dragging from QAO
  • Window screenshot padding adjustment
  • Snappable resize controls when recording a video
  • Recording videos smaller than 300x200 px
  • Downscaling retina videos preference
  • Adjust video FPS
  • Improved GIF compression, files are ~2x smaller
  • Added GIF quality slider
  • Improved GIF processing UI
  • Improved Desktop icon hiding when capturing
  • Double click on Desktop to show icons
  • Improved crosshair mode
  • Faster rendering of window background
Bug fixes
  • Fixed bug with 'Drag Me' in Annotate
  • Fixed bug when recording a video/GIF shorter than 1s
  • Fixed bug that caused continuous CPU usage after app launch
  • Fixed bug with copy to clipboard in some apps
  • Fixed bug with blocking SPACE key
  • Fixed bug with hiding Desktop icons
CleanShot X - Capture your Mac’s screen like a PRO ⚡️ | Product Hunt Embed